Lorraine Kelly is a total glitterbomb in sequin dress – and it's on sale

Lorraine Kelly sprinkled glitter across our TV screens this morning as she stepped onto the Lorraine set looking sublime in sequins. The star sported a high street piece for her sparkle-clad appearance on Friday's episode of the hit show – serving up disco fever just in time for party season.

Lorraine, 62, sashayed, shimmied and sparkled in a black sequin-striped midi dress by Whistles. Boasting an iridescent exterior, long sleeves, a V-neck, a classic collar and belted waistline, the number offered up after-dark romance.

Adding another element of metallic magic to her resplendent ensemble, Lorraine slipped into a pair of her favourite silver, point-toe heels. A natural makeup look allowed her evening attire to take centre stage, in addition to a straightened hairstyle.

Lorraine smiled for an everyday outfit snap behind the scenes of her popular show. She then shared the beaming image with fans online, alongside the caption: "Today's dress from @thisiswhistles shoes @madetheedit #christmas #sparkles #partydress."

Lorraine Kelly dazzled in the Whistles dress

Her fans and friends loved the dancefloor-ready piece. "Loving the sparkles Lorraine," one wrote, while another said: "Sassy!" A third added: "Beautiful," and a fourth commented: "Looking gorgeous."

The star loves a glitter-clad look

Emulate Lorraine's outfit by adding her festive dress to your online shopping bag – which just so happens to be in the sale.

Stripe Sequin Midi Dress, £151.20 was £189, Whistles

Slip on a classically tailored wool coat and heeled boots for a cool yet composed attitude and hit the party scene in effortless style.

Lorraine is also about the sparkle this week. Returning to her namesake show on Thursday morning, the presenter shimmered in head-to-toe silver as she stepped out in a pleated midi skirt from Hobbs, teamed with a round-neck jumper by Karen Millen, and a pair of matching metallic pumps.

Keeping all focus on her party-ready attire, Lorraine opted for beautifully understated makeup and sported her signature sleek bob.

