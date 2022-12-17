Claudia Winkleman wears surprising Marks & Spencer blazer on The Traitors - see photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

TV fans are getting a lot of joy from Claudia Winkleman right now. Whether it's from her sparkly wardrobe and mini dresses on Strictly Come Dancing or her low-key wearable outfits on The Traitors, she has been a feast for the eyes.

While we eagerly await to find out what the 50-year-old presenter wears for the Strictly final on Saturday night, we're swooning over one of her latest ensembles on the surprise hit of the season, The Traitors.

Claudia rocked her cool menswear blazer with a white blouse underneath

Sinead McKeefry, Claudia's longtime fashion stylist, shared a photo of Claudia from the set of the show rocking a burgundy velvet tuxedo blazer. And then she revealed it was in fact from the menswear department at Marks & Spencer. Yes, really. Why have we never thought to peruse the menswear eveningwear for party season, hey?!

Burgundy velvet blazer, £89, Marks & Spencer

The burgundy velvet shawl lapel blazer is in a slim fit design and has three jetted pockets. Costing just £89, it won't break the bank either.

The mum-of-three often chooses chic blazers for her work wardrobe, and loves wearing sparkly versions for her Saturday night hosting gig on Strictly. A longtime fan of Nadine Merabi, Claudia can often be seen in the brand's sparkling two-piece suits. For The Traitors we've seen a more low-key approach with oversize blazers from the likes of Zara, Reiss and The Kooples.

