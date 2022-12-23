This Morning's Holly Willoughby is a festive fashionista in mini skirt and must-see coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With the never-ending collection that is her wardrobe, it's hardly a shock that Holly Willoughby has the ideal outfit up her sleeve for the festive period. The This Morning star shared a sweet selfie with fans online, who were simply captivated by her fur-clad coat.

The presenter looked radiant in a red coat by Kate Spade which featured long sleeves, large button-down detailing, decorative pockets and a faux fur trim in a bright strawberry hue. She paired the unmissable piece with a black mini skirt, letting her outerwear take centre stage.

It wouldn't be a true Holly look without a jazzy element, which manifested itself in the form of some sheer polka dot tights. The star slipped into some black point-toe heels boasting decadent crystal embellishments that glistened under her Christmas lights.

For the quick snap, Holly wore her platinum hair down loose and opted for a natural beauty blend. A peachy skin tone, a pale pink lip and a flutter of mascara complemented her glowing features.

The mother-of-three took to social media to share her latest festive look with fans online. She captioned the post: "Happy Christmas Eve Eve!"

Of course, fans adored the wholesome post. "You are gorgeous," one wrote, while another added: "Wow outfit." A third commented: "Love this jacket," and a fourth sweetly penned: "And to you! Always a joy supporting you. Here’s hoping next year is a good one."

Treat yourself to a ravishing red coat just like Holly's in time to brighten up the January gloom.

Holly's style is defined by sweetheart silhouettes and feminine frocks. The This Morning star never misses a beat when it comes to dressing for an occasion, and we would love to see one of her latest looks parcelled up on our front door and ready to be unwrapped.

The mother-of-three made a case for mini dresses as she stepped on set the other week in a knitted Sandro number. Featuring a short silhouette, long sleeves, an ebony hue, a scoop neckline and glinting crystal embellishment, the designer dress is made for the ultimate day-to-night look.

