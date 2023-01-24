Susanna Reid stuns in red M&S blazer - and you can shop it online

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Susanna Reid made a stunning return to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, dressed in a red power suit with a matching statement red lip.

The 52-year-old TV presenter looked gorgeous in her tonal red outfit to host the show, and her Sosandar suit is from high street favourite M&S.

Susanna wears Sosandar to present Good Morning Britain

While we’re used to seeing Susanna in her go-to printed midi dresses, the mum-of-three has quite the penchant for a colour block suit recently, previously wearing this exact two-piece in November and a very similar style in hot pink just weeks later.

Sosandar slim double breasted tuxedo longline blazer, £85, M&S

Her red Sosandar blazer is cut to a slim fit in a double-breasted design, complete with gold button fastenings. It retails for £85 at Marks & Spencer, and while the matching cigarette trousers are now sold out, a lookalike hot pink suit is still available to shop and we think we like it even more. Sizes range from 8-20, but you’ll have to be quick - they’re selling out fast.

Sosandar tuxedo jacket, £84, and matching slim fit trousers, £49, M&S

Susanna accessorised with gold jewellery and leopard print heels, completing the look with her hair in a bouncy blow dry.

Power suits have been trending for a while now, with playful hot pink hues dominating the runway and red carpets. More versatile than you might think, a tonal trouser suit can be dressed up with statement heels like Susanna or styled off-duty with a white tee and trainers.

