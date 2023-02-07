Holly Willoughby is a goddess in green on This Morning - and her dress is SO Princess Kate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's no secret that Holly Willoughby and Princess Kate have a similar sense of style, and both enjoy similar fashion brands.

For her hosting role on This Morning, Holly tends to choose demure dresses - much like Kate for her regal on-duty outfits.

The 41-year-old television presenter wowed on Tuesday's show wearing a green Phase Eight dress, priced at a very reasonable £129.

A demure look for Holly Willoughby in her green Phase Eight dress

The midi dress is designed in a woven green print and features a matching belt and contrast gold button down detailing. Holly opted for her trusty nude court shoes, and a pair of dangly earrings.

Amalie broderie shirt dress, £129, Phase Eight

Green is a favourite with Kate as well, and the good news is that green is a huge trend for 2023. That's right, green is set to overtake pink as the colour of 2023. After the success of 'Bottega Green' in 2021, we're set to revisit our love of all shades of green for the upcoming season.

Princess Kate is a big fan of green, as shown here at Wimbledon in 2019

VIDEO: Watch Holly dazzle in her favourite rainbow shades

Loading the player...

The Spring Summer 2023 runway shows featured lots of green, from Fendi to Michael Kors, Givenchy and, of course, Bottega Veneta. Green was the standout colour.

