Lorraine Kelly amazes fans in waist-cinching polka dot dress - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for the perfect transitional dress for the new season? Lorraine Kelly has nailed it with her new Karen Millen dress - and fans are going crazy for the elegant look.

The star looked absolutely stunning in her white polka dot midi dress that featured a waist-cinching belt and a contrast black trim and matching pockets. While Lorraine has caused the printed midi to almost sell out, the mini version of the Karen Millen frock is still available in all sizes.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Pin Dot Belted Midi Dress, £71.20, Karen Millen

The host of Lorraine teamed her polka dot midi with a pair of black pointed-toe heels that perfectly matched her dress, wearing her hair in her signature tousled waves. As for her makeup, the 63-year-old opted for a touch of mascara, a rosy blush and a matte nude lip. Stunning!

The Karen Millen dress is timelessly elegant with its vintage style design, and it's the perfect transitional piece for your spring wardrobe. We recommend teaming it with a pair of white trainers for an effortless daywear look, or opt for a pair of colourful heels for a glam workwear ensemble.

Pin Dot Belted Mini Dress, £63.20, Karen Millen

Lorraine took to Instagram to share a snap of her gorgeous look, and fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the printed midi. One follower commented: "Love your dress!" While another added: "You look so elegant and your dress is beautiful."

The ITV presenter was left feeling disappointed on Wednesday morning after being sent home from work after falling ill. Lorraine took to Twitter to share the news, after being replaced by Ranvir Singh on her morning show.

The mother-of-one wrote: When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing Adam Lambert THAT! Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him !!!!!!"

NOW SHOP

9 timeless polka dot dresses to wear this season & beyond

14 stylish tummy flattering dresses: Expert stylist advice & tips on the best styles to wear

21 midi dresses you'll want to wear this winter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.