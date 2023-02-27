Lorraine Kelly stuns in must-see Mango co-ord

Hollie Brotherton
Lorraine Kelly wore a stylish skirt and sweater co-ord from Mango to host her ITV show on Monday. Shop the look online now.
Lorraine Kelly looked so stylish hosting her ITV show on Monday in a knitted co-ord from one of our favourite high street stores, Mango.
The striped skirt and sweater came in a nautical bright blue hue and a form-fitting cut that was so flattering on the 63-year-old presenter.
The tailored skirt features a sophisticated midi length and an elastic waist for ultimate comfort, while the sweater comes with a classic crew neck and has a cable knit finish.
Designed to be worn separately or together, both pieces retail for just £35.99 and are still available to shop in every size, from XXS to XXL.
Striped knitted skirt, £35.99, and matching sweater, £35.99, Mango
Lorraine looked lovely, styling her outfit with nude court shoes and natural makeup. Super versatile, the two-piece could be worn every season, paired with everything from white trainers to strappy stilettos.
We’d also style the sweater with off-duty denim, while the skirt could be worn with a contrasting knit or crop top.
Sharing her look on Instagram, Lorraine captioned the post: "Todays outfit jumpers and skirt from @mango - thanks @bronaghwebster @helenhandmakeup #fashion #stripes"
Followers were loving her spring-ready ensemble, with one commenting "Oh I LOVE this look! Welcome back dear Lorraine x" while another said: "You always look amazing. Love your outfit choices."
