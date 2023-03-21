Holly Willoughby brings the sunshine in the ultimate spring dress - and Princess Kate would love it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby brought the sunshine to This Morning on Tuesday as she took to our screens alongside co-host Phillip Schofield in a buttercup yellow L.K.Bennett dress.

Looking fabulous as ever, Holly, 41, donned a stunning crepe tea dress from the royal-favourite brand. Complete with romantic puffed sleeves, rounded collars and a reimagined 1930's hand-painted cherry blossom print in red, Holly's 'Amor' dress totally embodied spring. Discover more of the star's tips for perfecting high-street dressing in the clip below…

The glamorous ITV host's dress featured a waist-cinching bamboo belt and a flippy knee-length skirt that highlighted her feminine silhouette. Holly paired it with her signature nude heels to highlight her endless legs.

Looking radiant as ever, Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill elevated the star's flawless complexion with a luminous foundation, dewy blush and soft pink lip to highlight her spring ensemble.

Holly looked stunning in her buttercup yellow dress

"This dress!" a fan expressed in the comments, as another wrote: "This colour is so YOU, Holly."

"That's a gorgeous dress. Perfect for spring," a third fan chimed in, while a fourth quipped: "Lemony magic."

Luckily, Holly's whimsical tea dress is still available online from L.K.Bennett. At £359, it's certainly an investment for your wardrobe, sure to serve up floral fabulousness for several springs and summers to come.

Amor Dress, £359, L.K.Bennett

If you're looking for a more affordable option, this floral midi dress from New Look is equally chic. Team it with strappy sandals for spring soirées or slip on a pair of white trainers to rock it as a daytime look.

Yellow Floral Tea Dress, £23.99, New Look

From Boden to L.K.Bennett, Holly shares many favourite brands with the Princess of Wales. One memorable dress that Princess Kate rocked last year was this beautiful polka dot number by one of her favourite luxury high street stores, Rixo - and it turns out Holly has the same.

Taking to Instagram on Mother's Day on Sunday to pen a touching tribute to her mum, Linda, the This Morning star was seen rocking Rixo's popular brown polka dot tea dress that dominated headlines when the Princess of Wales wore it for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' first day of school in September.

We love taking style inspiration from these two icons!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.