5 must-have Marks & Spencer pieces Holly Willougby has worn this month

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby and Marks & Spencer are a match made in sartorial heaven, as demonstrated by her sell-out fashion collections with the iconic British retailer.

This month, the 42-year-old TV star debuted her new spring edit, and from midi dresses to designer-look sandals, it’s already flying off the shelves.

Scroll on to shop five must-have M&S pieces - as seen on Holly - to upgrade your wardrobe for the new season.

The M&S floral midi dress

The internet went into meltdown when Holly first showcased one of the prettiest spring floral dresses we’d seen so far this season - and it’s less than £40. Posing on Instagram, the mum-of-three looked serene in the ethereal blue floral number, which features a simple round neckline, a midi length and romantic puff sleeves.

She captioned the post: 'How gorgeous is this print? Dresses like this are my favourite this time of year, dressed up or dressed down they are an absolute spring staple!' Still available to shop in every size from 6-24, in short, regular and long lengths, we’d pair it with white trainers or barely-there heels.

Floral midaxi dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The M&S black midi dress

Black doesn’t always scream spring, but you’d be surprised how quickly a chic midi dress in the dark shade will become your staple for the new season. They’re so easy to style and will take you from day to night seamlessly, with just a quick change of accessories.

The black Marks & Spencer midi dress from Holly’s edit is made from a lightweight pure cotton fabric and features a breezy regular fit with v-necklines at the front and back. It also has shirring at the waistline for a figure-defining silhouette, while tie fastenings at the three-quarter sleeves add a delicate finish.

Taking to Instagram, Holly wrote: 'How stunning is this little black dress? I’m in love! It’s from my newest edit for M&S and the shape and fit are just perfect.' Priced at £45, it’s currently available in sizes 6-24.

Pure cotton midi dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

The M&S colour-pop heels

For when you need your accessories to do the talking, M&S has come through with these kitten heels in emerald green. Priced at just £29.50, Holly paired hers with the black midi dress and she looked so chic.

Featuring a flattering ankle strap, easy buckle fastening and Insolia technology, they’re comfortable enough to dance all night in while adding a statement touch to your outfit.

Ankle strap sandals, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The M&S printed mini dress

From sleek knitted styles to pieces adorned in bold blooms, Holly often steps out in a mini dress and this one from Marks & Spencer is so versatile. Perfect for when you need a chuck-on dress to pair with trainers or chunky sandals, the monochrome mini features a tiered effect for a flowing fit with three-quarter length sleeves and a delicate back neck tie.

As the piece she wore to launch her edit, we’re guessing this is one of Holly’s faves. Priced at £39.50, it’s available in sizes 6-24 and selling fast.

Printed mini tiered dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The M&S designer-look sandals

Admittedly, when Holly first launched her new M&S edit, our eyes went straight to her sandals which looked a lot like Hermès’ timeless £570 Oran slides.

The Marks & Spencer sliders have the same H-shaped leather upper, flat heel and square toe. Available in white, black or tan, the only obvious difference is the gold ring detail which adds a touch of glamour to your new season outfits. Shop them now for just £35.

Ring detail flat square toe sliders, £35, Marks & Spencer

NOW SHOP:

Holly Willoughby brings the sunshine in the ultimate spring dress

Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer flatform boots are finally back in stock

Holly Willoughby looks unreal in figure-hugging pencil skirt by royal favourite brand

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.