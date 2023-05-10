Lorraine Kelly amazes in the most figure-flattering midi dress in this year's hottest colour

Lorraine Kelly wowed ITV viewers on Wednesday morning in the most figure-flattering midi dress - and the star looked incredible.

The Lorraine host looked absolutely stunning in a Ted Baker fitted midi dress in the prettiest pastel pink shade, which she teamed with a pair of matching shoes.

Lorraine's springtime dress is only available in limited sizes, but we've found the perfect lookalikes to add to your wishlist...

Get the Look

The Ted Baker bodycon dress features elevated flute sleeves, with a rounded neckline and a thigh-high slit. We recommend teaming the midi with a pair of pastel heels and a clutch for an elegant evening look - and the pink dress is just perfect for wedding season.

Lorraine opted for delicate silver jewellery to complete the ultra-feminine look, styling her hair in loose waves that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, the mother-of-one opted for her signature soft smokey eye, with a touch of rosy blush and glossy lip.

The 63-year-old took to Instagram to show off her latest outfit, and fans headed straight to the comments to share their love for the pink ensemble.

One follower wrote: "You look gorgeous in pink Lorraine." Whilst another penned: "Looking fabulous."

A third added: "Stunning. Definitely pretty in pink."

If you're looking for the perfect dress for the spring event in your diary, you'll want to pick up Lorraine's pastel pink dress before it sells out.

NOW SHOP

