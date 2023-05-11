Lorraine Kelly glows in bold fit-and-flare Monsoon dress, and fans are in love

Lorraine Kelly is having a winning style week on Lorraine – the presenter looked beautiful in a bold blue and white midi dress on Thursday's show.

Fans quickly reacted after Lorraine posted a stunning picture on Instagram modelling her Monsoon dress, which she teamed with a colour-clashing pair of fuchsia heels.

For the show, she was dressed by her new stylist Corrine Kaenzig, who is currently covering for Lorraine's usual fashion advisor Bronagh Webster while she is on maternity leave.

© Instagram / @lorrainekellysmith Lorraine looked beautiful in a blue and white Monsoon dress

"Love this dress," wrote one fan, while another added: "Beautiful!"

Lorraine's linen tie-waist dress is from high street brand Monsoon, costing £80. Its fit-and-flare silhouette is super flattering, with a bold print that resembles Mediterranean tiles.

As usual, Lorraine teamed her look with glowing, glossy skin and and her hair softly styled in loose waves.

The star and her hair and makeup artist, Helen Hand, are close friends who have worked together for many years – and HELLO! has previously spoken to Helen about the secrets to Lorraine's always-glowing skin.

According to Helen, it's Lorraine's happiness and positive attitude that is the main reason behind her radiance.

"Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty," she said. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now."

© Getty Lorraine wore a beautiful pink midi dress on Wednesday's show

But when it comes to makeup, she adds that her go-to foundation for Lorraine is Chanel. "I love Chanel, they always seem to get it right," her MUA says. "It covers without being heavy or pasty looking, leaving the skin radiant. For Lorraine's show I use Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in number 50. And for shoots I would use the Chanel Sublimage, which has a silky finish."

Apparently, Lorraine is also partial to a facial to keep her skin in great condition. "More recently Lorraine has been having regular facials with Pietro Simone using his own range of products which has made such a difference," says Helen. "Her skin has never looked better!"