Holly Willoughby is a scarlet siren in the ultimate red summer dress
Holly wowed fans in the Whistles midi dress

Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior WriterLondon

Red is definitely Holly Willoughby’s colour. The TV star wowed fans in a fiery scarlet bodycon at the Prince’s Trust Awards on Tuesday night, before stepping out in a stunning red floral dress to host This Morning on Thursday.

Holly, 42, wore the Whistles midi dress to present the show alongside her co-host Philip Schofield, putting on a united front despite their alleged fallout.

Sharing her look to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Morning Thursday… see you on the @thismorning sofa at 10am. The truly brilliant @iamchrisramsey and @rosemarinoramsey are joining us and we meet 3 of the new Gladiators!!!!! #hwstyle dress by @thisiswhistles"

Holly Willoughby Whistles
Holly wears Whistles and Gianvito Rossi to host This Morning

Love Holly’s Whistles dress? It’s selling fast but still available to shop for £189 in sizes 4-20. The flattering midi has a figure-skimming silhouette that falls just above the ankles. It features frill and gathering details around the neck and sleeves, keyhole openings, and tiered details at the hem.

Crafted from a responsibly-sourced polyester in bold red, it has a chic floral pattern and is a style that you can wear on repeat all summer.

Holly completed the look with her nude Giannvito Rossi heels and fresh-faced makeup with a rosy lip.

Fans were loving her outfit with one commenting: "Looking fabulous" while another said: "Love that colour on you".

Attending the Prince’s Trust Awards on Tuesday, Holly graced the red carpet in a slinky red dress featuring an ankle-skimming length, a singular flutter sleeve with cut-out split detail and a bow-style ruched section. She accessorised with black pointed-toe high heels.

Holly Willoughby attendED The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane © Getty
Holly Willoughby attended The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The mum-of-three wore her signature platinum blonde bob down loose in gentle curls and debuted a blush pink smokey eye, a slick eyeliner flick and a cherry pink lip.

The Prince's Trust Group is a global network of charities founded by King Charles III, meaning Holly's appearance had an extra special royal link.

Shop more stunning red summer dresses...

  • Reformation red dress

    Reformation Kourtney Red Dress

    With its 90s-style spaghetti straps, fitted faux wrap cut and sexy back slit, this midi from Reformation is the red party dress of our dreams.

  • Stories red dress

    & Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Red Dress

    & Other Stories’ lightweight red midi dress is the perfect floral piece to wear this summer.

  • Faithfull The Brand red dress

    Faithfull The Brand Romilla Red Midi Dress

    Summer is incoming and we want Faithfull The Brand's red midi dress in our new season wardrobes.

  • ASOS red dress

    ASOS Wrap Red Mini Dress

    For a red mini, we love this wrap dress from ASOS. So flattering.

  • Zara red dress

    Zara Asymmetric Red Dress

    We'd wear Zara’s cut-out detail red midi dress everywhere from weddings to hot summer holidays.

  • New Look red dress

    New Look Printed Red Slip Dress

    New Look's red printed slip dress will be so versatile this summer. We love it styled with leather slides.

  • Mango red dress

    Mango Linen Red Dress

    For a daytime style in a lightweight linen-blend, Mango has this lovely button-down midi dress.

  • Whistles red dress

    Whistles Annabelle Red Dress

    Whistles’ cape sleeve red midi dress is a capsule piece you can wear with everything from stilettos to ballet flats.

  • Karen Millen red dress

    Karen Millen Satin Red Midi Dress

    We’re a little bit obsessed with this statement red midi dress from Karen Millen. Complete the look with gold jewellery.

  • Rixo red dress

    Rixo Brennan Red Dress

    Rixo's Brennan dress is cut in a softly tailored column silhouette from vintage-inspired crepe. It's stunning for summer evenings.

  • River Island red dress

    River Island Broderie Red Dress

    This halterneck red Broderie dress from River Island is perfect if you're looking for a statement mini piece.

