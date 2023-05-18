Holly Willoughby is a scarlet siren in the ultimate red summer dress

Red is definitely Holly Willoughby’s colour. The TV star wowed fans in a fiery scarlet bodycon at the Prince’s Trust Awards on Tuesday night, before stepping out in a stunning red floral dress to host This Morning on Thursday.

Holly, 42, wore the Whistles midi dress to present the show alongside her co-host Philip Schofield, putting on a united front despite their alleged fallout.

Sharing her look to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Morning Thursday… see you on the @thismorning sofa at 10am. The truly brilliant @iamchrisramsey and @rosemarinoramsey are joining us and we meet 3 of the new Gladiators!!!!! #hwstyle dress by @thisiswhistles"

Holly wears Whistles and Gianvito Rossi to host This Morning

Love Holly’s Whistles dress? It’s selling fast but still available to shop for £189 in sizes 4-20. The flattering midi has a figure-skimming silhouette that falls just above the ankles. It features frill and gathering details around the neck and sleeves, keyhole openings, and tiered details at the hem.

Crafted from a responsibly-sourced polyester in bold red, it has a chic floral pattern and is a style that you can wear on repeat all summer.

Holly completed the look with her nude Giannvito Rossi heels and fresh-faced makeup with a rosy lip.

Fans were loving her outfit with one commenting: "Looking fabulous" while another said: "Love that colour on you".

Attending the Prince’s Trust Awards on Tuesday, Holly graced the red carpet in a slinky red dress featuring an ankle-skimming length, a singular flutter sleeve with cut-out split detail and a bow-style ruched section. She accessorised with black pointed-toe high heels.

© Getty Holly Willoughby attended The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The mum-of-three wore her signature platinum blonde bob down loose in gentle curls and debuted a blush pink smokey eye, a slick eyeliner flick and a cherry pink lip.

The Prince's Trust Group is a global network of charities founded by King Charles III, meaning Holly's appearance had an extra special royal link.

