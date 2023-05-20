Holly Willoughby's must-see M&S leather sandals are guaranteed to sell out

Holly Willoughby has answered our prayers by showing off her new sandals that are the ultimate summer shoe - and we're adding them to our basket immediately.

The Marks & Spencer leather sandals feature a block heel with stylish crossover straps that are just perfect for dressing up and down.

Holly's stunning shoes are available in silver, black, ivory and pink, and they're the perfect footwear staple for the warmer months. If you love them you're going to need to act fast though, as we're expecting the strappy sandals to fly off the shelves.

With a comfortable block heel and supportive straps, the versatile sandals are perfect for just about any occasion. We recommend teaming them with a colourful midi dress for the summer wedding in your calendar, or opt for a floaty floral style for an elegant holiday ensemble.

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram on Friday to show off her new stunning shoes, which she teamed with the prettiest M&S floral dress.

The 42-year-old captioned the post: "True blue. You can never have too many printed dresses. This gorgeous style has rocketed to take the top spot as my new favourite."

It's not just Holly that swears by the summer sandals, shoppers have been going crazy for the £45 footwear on the M&S site. One satisfied customer wrote: "Lovely fitting sandals, very stylish and the straps are very comfortable. The heel makes the sandal look very classy."

Another added: "Really stylish leather sandals! A must-have for my neutral wardrobe. These look far more expensive than they are."

Holly has been a Marks & Spencer ambassador since 2019, and the mother-of-three has floored fans with her stylish pieces since. From her fitted jumpsuits to floaty summer dresses, the timeless styles have been giving us serious wardrobe envy.

We're adding Holly's dreamy leather sandals to our basket right away. See you at the checkout!

NOW SHOP

20 stylish strappy sandals for 2023: From black to white, nude & gold

17 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

Holly Willoughby doesn't wear fake tan but she does swear by this glowing body makeup