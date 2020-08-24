Marks & Spencer's face masks for adults and children are back in stock - and there are new designs M&S' new fashionable face masks sold out in 24 hours the first time round...

Ever since face masks became a thing, we were waiting patiently for Marks & Spencer to throw their hat into the ring and bring out their own version. And when they did just that at the end of July, the result was so good the masks sold out within 24 hours. Well folks, they're back in stock so hurry up if you want to grab one - they've expanded the range of face coverings for adults and kids in a variety of colours and prints – and at £9.50 for a pack of five, they're great value for money.

RELATED: Looking for a stylish face mask? Shop our favourites

5 pack adjustable and reusable kids face masks, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

The face masks are made from durable 2-ply cotton, and feature elasticated ear loops and adjustable toggles to ensure comfort and fit. Each face covering has an antibacterial coating to keep them fresher for longer and can be washed up to 40 times.

5 pack adjustable and reusable adults face masks, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP: The best face coverings for men

So if you wash your mask daily, one of these M&S packs would last you six and a half months – which is pretty impressive really. Remember that experts, including John Hopkins medicine recommend that washing your mask after every use is the ideal – so a five pack would really come in handy. Especially since masks are now compulsory in shops and on public transport in England and Scotland so most of us won’t be leaving home without one.

Fashion-conscious ladies will love the monochromatic designs they have in the neutral five pack.

Adult face coverings, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Double denim fans will be loving this laid-back style...

Adult face coverings, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

5 pack adjustable and reusable adults face masks, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

And a plus point with these masks is that the brand uses Fairtrade, organic and recycled cotton – so you can have peace of mind on the sustainability front.

If your little one loves dinosaurs, he or she will absolutely love this design...

Children's face coverings, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

RELATED: The ULTIMATE face mask guide for kids

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celebrities wearing chic face masks

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.