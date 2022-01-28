Marks & Spencer has unveiled sexy heart-covered lingerie ahead of Valentine’s Day and we’re swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all the lovers out there! Whatever your Valentine’s Day plans are, we’ve found a must-buy for February 14th – Marks & Spencer just unveiled the sexiest heart-covered embroidered lingerie, and it’s a must-buy!

The range – in the boutique section – features styles to suit every underwear preference including thongs, briefs and high leg knickers, bralettes, minimiser bras and full cup bras. There's even a suspender belt.

Underwired full cup bra, £22.50, and high leg knickers, £8, M&S

The super-flattering pieces come in black or white versions with shades of pink, with each of the pieces covered in beautiful embroidered hearts. Colour pop waistbands and delicate gold heart hardware details provide the finishing touch.

heart embriodery low rise thong, £8, M&S

Sizing goes from six to 28 for the bottoms and 28 A to 42EE for the bras, and prices range from £8 for a thong to £30.50 for a matching set.

There's also a special buy three get a fourth piece free offer on many of the briefs and thongs right now - so take advantage if you're looking to update your underwear drawer.

Heart embroidery bralette, £18, M&S

M&S describe the range as "striking the perfect balance between playful and elegant" and we totally agree! Hurry if you want to grab a set to spice up your Valentine’s Day date – some of the most popular sizes are already selling out!

