M&S has nailed it with the perfect £40 pair of leather trousers

Call off the search – we’ve found the best, and most affordable, leather trousers at Marks & Spencer. You’ll even get change from £40!

The high street brand’s leather look straight leg trousers stopped us in our tracks while browsing M&S’ new in section, and we’re not alone. The £39.50 leather slacks have been purchased over 100 times in the last two days. When we say shop quick, we’re not kidding.

Leather Look Trousers in Black, £39.50/$68.99, Marks & Spencer

Made from recycled polyester, the trousers give the illusion of the much sought after, but pricey, leather trouser look without the high price tag.

Designed with straight legs and ankle grazer hems, the flattering high waist is perfect for tucking in blouses, T-shirts and oversized shirts, as well as front and side pockets for a practical finish.

Leather Look Trousers in Dark Khaki, £39.50/$68.99, Marks & Spencer

They’re available in sizes eight to 24 in short, regular and long, so there’s a pair for everyone. Choose from classic black or a more contemporary dark khaki, a great alternative to black if your autumn wardrobe is craving a touch of colour.

Shoppers can’t stop raving about the “great quality” and how they “look and feel good.” “If you need a change of style, choose it!” said one shopper. Another raved about the comfort of them. “They look amazing on and are comfortable.”

One piece of advice from those in the know, though – size up, as the trousers are said to come up on the smaller side. “Nice fit, I went up a size as waist is small.”

Black or khaki – which will you choose?

