Prince William's velvet blazer looks exactly like this Marks & Spencer jacket

When Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are seen at royal events, all eyes tend to turn to Kate Middleton first - and we are sure William will agree. Everyone wants to see Kate's outfits and gorgeous hair, don't they?

But on Sunday evening at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony; everyone was talking about the future King's incredible racing green velvet jacket! The delightful buy is actually from Reiss, and was purchased for £285. He first wore the fancy number in 2019 at a charity gala and royal fans loved it then, too.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the 2021 Earthshot prize

The father-of-three wore the design again, this time with a black roll neck and looked so sharp. Although his exact blazer is no longer available, we've found an incredible look-alike version from Marks & Spencer, which has a price tag of just £99. Result!

The super-soft velvet number looks so expensive. It fastens with a silver button, has two external jet pockets and the peak lapels give it a formal touch.

Prince William looked amazing in his velvet blazer

Men's velvet jackets are definitely having a moment right now, largely thanks to Mr. Bond, Daniel Craig.The British actor joined the glittering stars at the No Time To Die premiere last month, his final outing as 007.

Regular Fit Cotton Velvet Blazer, £99, Marks & Spencer

The 53-year-old stole the show in his suave pink velvet dinner jacket while he posed for photos with his 29-year-old daughter Ella Loudon. The jacket almost outshone Duchess Kate's gold Jenny Packham dress, but not quite.

Daniel Craig wearing his velvet blazer at the No Time To Die premiere last month

The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is the first of its kind and took place at the Alexandra Palace in London. It was organised by William and The Royal Foundation and the prize is designed to find inspiring and innovative solutions to environmental challenges from around the world. The environmentally-focused event had a special dress code, which asked attendees to "consider the environment when choosing their outfit".

