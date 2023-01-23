M&S just dropped the perfect spring trench coat and we think Meghan Markle would be a fan

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A trench coat is a spring wardrobe staple, something Meghan Markle knows well. The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured wearing one on multiple occasions from her beige Burberry trench to her Aritzia jacket.

Lightweight and waterproof, they’re ideal to wear in the unpredictable British weather and their classic style in often neutral shades will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Looking to invest but your budget doesn’t stretch to Burberry? You’re in luck as M&S has just dropped the perfect new season trench coat for £75 or $135.

Pure Cotton Stormwear™ Longline Trench Coat, £75/$135, M&S

Made from pure cotton in a relaxed cut, it features dropped shoulders, a double-breasted front, and a pleat at the back for easy movement. The practical trench is fully waterproof and also comes with a detachable hood, detachable belt, and two large patch pockets.

Available in sizes 6-20 in beige or khaki, there are already lots of happy customers, with one writing “Beautiful trench coat, so pleased with the quality and the length.” While another said, “Lovely coat. Good length - covers everything. Good fit. Looks a lot more expensive than it was.” However, there are several comments that the coat runs large, so you might want to size down when you purchase.

Meghan wears a classic Burberry trench in Australia

Meghan styles her trench coats with everything from off-duty jeans to figure-hugging midi dresses. On her royal tour of Australia in 2018, the Duchess looked stunning in one of her most iconic, understated looks - a beige Burberry Maythorne trench worn with a white Brandon Maxwell dress and nude heels.

Meghan and Harry at the UK team trials for the 2018 Invictus Games

She’s also made a case for more casual ensembles, pairing her Aritzia Babaton Lawson trench coat in khaki with black flared jeans and a black sweater at an Invictus Games event. We're taking notes.

