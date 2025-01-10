Sheinelle Jones' fans express concern as Today star misses end of an era on show without explanation

Sheinelle Jones is incredibly close to her Today Show co-stars but on Friday, the NBC anchor was noticeably missing from the show.

What's more, this meant that Sheinelle wasn't there to say goodbye to her good friend Hoda Kotb on her very last day.

At the start of the show, it was announced that Sheinelle was off, but no explanation was given, leading to fans expressing their concern on social media.

"Where is Sheinelle, I hope she's okay," one wrote, while another commented: "Anybody know where Sheinelle is today? I hope she’s ok." A third added: "Where is Sheinelle? It's not like her to miss this."

While Sheinelle wasn't there, she was subbed by Today regular Jill Martin.

The emotional show saw Hoda's co-stars relive their best moments with the star, and in one hilarious moment, the beloved anchor mistook Savannah Guthrie's announcement about saying goodbye to "an icon at 30 Rock," to be about her.

"We get ready to say goodbye to an icon at 30 Rock. Let's face it, all around the world too. We've been counting down to it," she said.

Hoda, along with viewers, assumed that Savannah was talking about her, but in fact, it was the Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center.

"Did you think we were talking about something else?" Savannah asked. "Another icon?" Craig Melvin - who will be replacing Hoda from January 13 - couldn't control himself as he too began to laugh.

Hoda wiped away tears and chuckled before saying: "You're messing with me." Savannah blamed it on the control room as Hoda continued to cry and laugh at the same time. "I was ready to burst into tears," she confessed.

Hoda revealed earlier in the week during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she would be pursuing a career in wellness after leaving Today.

"I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love," she explained.

Hoda will also be embracing more quality time with her beloved daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hoda announced that she was planning to leave Today on September 26. At the start of the show, she told her co-stars: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and it's amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."