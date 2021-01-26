We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby proved once again that she loves beauty products from the high street after wowing fans with her flawless complexion on Sunday's Dancing on Ice.

The This Morning presenter has gorgeous skin without the need for makeup – but over the weekend she enhanced her natural beauty with a bargain concealer that costs just £4.90!

MORE: Holly Willoughby wows in ethereal wedding dress on Dancing on Ice

Sharing the secrets to Holly's enviable glow, her make-up artist Patsy O'Neil revealed that she was wearing the brand new concealer from The Ordinary, which is available in a whopping 36 shades.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby masters her own hair and makeup on This Morning

"The Ordinary Concealer has a high-coverage, fluid formula that instantly obscures the look of imperfections. The concealer takes care to lend a real skin finish, tapping into that natural, less-is-more feel," a description of the product reads.

"Built with a high-spreadability suspension system, the formula both applies and blends like a dream. Colour pigments resist gathering in fine lines for a smooth complexion that appears fresher for longer."

It adds: "The vegan concealer expertly disguises dark circles or tell-tale blemishes with crease-resistant wear. Equipped with a thin nozzle applicator, expect nothing but precise, seamless coverage."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's favourite skincare product costs just £2.99

Holly's makeup looked flawless on Dancing on Ice

Of course, Holly was wearing some other products to achieve her flawless finish; including Nars Sheer Glow foundation and highlighter from Hourglass.

The TV star is no stranger to looking at the high street for her beauty staples. Holly is a huge fan of Garnier and considering that she's also an ambassador for the brand, it's hardly surprising that the mum-of-three swears by Garnier's skincare range.

The Ordinary Concealer, £4.90, LookFantastic

Holly previously revealed that she is a big fan of the Reusable Make-up Remover Eco Pads as well as the Micellar Cleansing Water for sensitive skin.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby sends fans wild in figure-flattering trousers and dreamy knit

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £12, Cult Beauty

She has also credited Caudalie's Beauty Elixir for making her skin "zing". The famous French spray contains plant extracts and the brand's hero ingredient – grape water.

As well as a skin refresher, it can also be used as a makeup setting spray and a hydrating toner – and a 30ml bottle is only £12!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.