Holly Willoughby is currently lighting up our screens on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and as much as we are entranced with her wardrobe - you've got to agree, her skin is looking better than ever. Despite the time difference, jet-lag - and not to mention her uber-busy filming schedule - the mother-of-three looks as fresh as can be, and we think we know why! Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill has been sharing up-close selfies of HW and been listing the products she has been using to create her look - and on Sunday, she named-dropped the Eye Caffeine Solution by The Ordinary - which costs just £5.80!

Patsy O'Neil has been applying Holly's makeup in the jungle

This light-textured formula contains 5% concentration of caffeine and essences of green tea leaves which helps reduce puffiness and dark circles in the eye contour. And by the look of Holly - it's clearly a total gem.

£5.80, The Ordinary

In fact, Holly's Australian makeup bag is brimming with some incredible products. On Monday night's show, the ITV favourite used a selection of products from TRINNY LONDON - Trinny Woodall's makeup line.

'Magician' £18, TRINNY London

Holly, 37, used two Eye2Eye shadows in Fortune - a chocolate brown - and Magician - a dusty terracotta - which are priced at £18 each. Another item Holly has rocked on the show is the Korres Twist Lipstick, £14, in shade 'Charm' - a lovely pinky coral.

£14, Korres

Just before she jetted Down Under, The Celebrity Juice panellist appeared on The Beauty Full Lives podcast with Madeleine Spencer and shared her favourite skincare saviours with listeners.

At the top of her list was Caudalie's Beauty Elixir which she explained made her skin "zing." The famous French spray is loved by hoards of celebrities including Cara Delevingne and Victoria Beckham and has a totally natural ingredient list. You can pick it up from John Lewis - and the smallest 30ml bottle will set you back just £10.80.

