This royally-approved candle is going to be a big hit with the Queen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this weekend and you don't need us to tell you it's a landmark in history.

READ: The Queen's royal beauty products are surprisingly affordable

The monarch has had some incredible fashion moments in her life, but one of the most recent ones has to be when she attended London Fashion week in 2018.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen’s timeless beauty rules

Her Majesty sat on the FROW next to Anna Wintour during Richard Quinn's SS18 show, and made her debut appearance at the stylish event in order to present the emerging designer with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

MORE: Princess Diana's favourite perfume is the perfect floral scent - and you can still buy it today

With this in mind, we think the Queen will adore this fabulous collaboration between Richard and another royally-loved brand, Jo Malone London. The top fragrance label and the fashion designer have produced a limited-edition collection for the home.

The Queen at Richard Quinn's SS18 show

The fragrance and lifestyle house’s scents are given a flamboyant makeover using Richard’s colourful prints on the products as well as gift boxes, ribbons and other finishing touches. So chic!

The designer is known for his stunning prints

The British fashion designer said of the pairing: ‘It was kind of the perfect collaboration, really. ‘We’re both interested in fantasy and florals, so it was a natural fit.’

Richard Quinn has collaborated with Jo Malone London

Our top picks are the Tuberose Angelica Design Edition Ceramic Candle and the Peony & Blush Suede Design Edition Scented Liners. They look beautiful and smell divine - what a combo!

Design Edition Candle Duo – The Wild Flower Pair, £100.00, Jo Malone London

Presenting Richard with his award, the Queen told crowds at the time: "It is a great pleasure to be here at London Fashion Week today. From the tweed of the Hebrides to Nottingham lace, and of course Carnaby Street, our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years, and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting edge, practical designs.

"As a tribute to the industry, and as my legacy to all those who have contributed to British fashion, I would like to present this award for new, young talent.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor loves this cult skincare product and it's just dropped in the Amazon sale

"I would like to thank the British Fashion Council for selecting the first winner - Richard Quinn."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.