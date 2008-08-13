Olivia Newton-John and Keith Urban in harmony for new album

They are both Grammy award-winning singers from Australia whose talents have earned them a huge following across the globe. Now Olivia Newton-John and country music star Keith Urban have combined their musical abilities to perform a duet together on her up-coming album.



Due to be released on September 2, Olivia Newton-John & Friends will feature the talented pair singing Sunburned Country, a song co-written by them for the Grease actress' earlier duet album, Olivia (2).



Keith is not the only star appearing on the album. A host of musicians - including Robin Gibb, Sir Cliff Richard and fellow Aussie Delta Goodrem - have taken the chance to perform with the Cambridge-born singer.



"I'm so delighted to bring you these songs with the help of a group of talented friends – some old and some new – who have donated their gifts and their time for this new collaboration," Olivia told The Wall Street Journal.