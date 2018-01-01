Princess Leonor takes her first steps in public

21 MARCH 2007



When a toddler starts taking their first steps it's always a proud moment, but when the youngster in question is the future Queen of Spain the excitement reaches a whole new level.



Having clearly practised her steps behind palace doors, Princess Leonor, the one-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Felipe and Crown Princess Letizia, drew gasps of surprise and delight from onlookers as she showcased her new toddle recently.



The future heir was enjoying an afternoon outing at a spectacular Disney-on-ice show at Madrid's Palacio de Deportes and, with Queen Sofia keeping a close eye on her granddaughter, she displayed her skills enthusiastically, aided by a supportive hand from her young cousins Froilan and Victoria.



Click here to see the exclusive video