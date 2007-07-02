Prince Edward and his wife Sophie announce baby joy

hellomagazineWeb
The couple - who already have a three-year-old daughter, Lady Louise - are expecting their second child in December
Forty-two-year-old Sophie, pictured attending the Royal Agricultural Society's show in Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, on Monday will continue with her royal engagements as normal and take doctors advice
2 JULY 2007
The royal family will soon be hearing the patter of tiny feet once more. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, 42, are expecting their second child in December, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.
"They're over the moon… both thrilled and excited," revealed a Palace spokeswoman for the couple, who already have a daughter, Lady Louise, who was born in November 2003. "The Countess will continue with engagements as normal and take doctors advice."
The new baby will be the Queen's eighth grandchild. Both she and Prince Phillip are said to be delighted at the news.
