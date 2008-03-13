On a visit to the house of Jamaica's most famous son, Bob Marley, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were invited to drum along with the musicians
As guests of the iconic musician's widow Rita, the royal couple enjoyed a mini-concert performed in their honour
Visiting the home of reggae legend Bob Marley in the West Indies this week, Prince Charles found himself trying his hand at bongo drumming.
The light-hearted music session came as the heir to the throne, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, toured the mansion in Kingston, Jamaica, that has been a shrine to the late star since 1986.
As part of their official visit to the Caribbean, the couple joined the iconic musician's widow Rita at the mini-concert before being invited to accompany a Rastafarian band on the drums.
Charles and Camilla were cheered by locals as they tried to keep in time with the beat. Then it was their turn to listen as high-school children played a selection of Bob Marley and the Wailers' hits, including No Woman No Cry.