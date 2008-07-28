The stunning South African was among guests supporting an event patronised by her royal beau's sister
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge
Princess Stephanie set up Fight Aids Monaco in 2004 to help those affected by the disease in the principality
Photo: © Rex
28 JULY 2008
While Prince Albert of Monaco has yet to take his relationship with South African beauty Charlene Wittstock to the next level, the former Olympic swimmer is still very much a part of the Monegasque royals' set.
Elegant in a low-cut black creation, the pretty blonde was among guests at a benefit ball in Monte Carlo hosted and organised by Albert's sister Princess Stephanie. Held at the city's exclusive Sporting Club, the black-tie event raised funds for the princess' Fight Aids Monaco charity.
At last year's gala the affection demonstrated towards Charlene by her royal beau had many commentators predicting an engagement.