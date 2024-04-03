The sweet surprise Princess Kate will prepare for Prince Louis' 6th birthday

Like any parent, the Princess of Wales tends to make an extra fuss over her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' birthdays. And this month will be no different for the youngest of the Wales family when he turns six on 23 April.

When Princess Kate appeared in Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, the doting mother opened up about her baking credentials, revealing she makes her children's birthday cakes - something that has now become quite the tradition in their household.

© Getty Prince Louis turns 6 on 23 April

Despite undergoing preventative cancer treatment, Princess Kate will no doubt want to make Louis' birthday super special. In her statement, the royal emphasised how both she and Prince Willian are continuing with a sense of normality as they look after their children.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "The Princess of Wales's number one priority has always been her children since becoming a mother and she has been supporting George, Charlotte and Louis through all their major milestones, including George's first big exams last year.

"The Wales family are experiencing a difficult time with Kate's cancer diagnosis and her ongoing preventative chemotherapy, but no doubt the Princess will want to ensure that moments like Prince Louis' birthday and her wedding anniversary are celebrated."

Danielle adds: "We've seen the Princess take some incredibly fun and playful portraits of her children over the years and baking their birthday cakes so she's likely to feel that it's important to keep these traditions going to maintain a sense of normality."

Princess Kate is likely to spend the eve of Louis' birthday in the kitchen. "I love making the cake," she told Mary Berry. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

© Instagram / @Kensington Palace Princess Kate has confessed her love of baking

While Louis' birthday is in three weeks, Princess Charlotte's birthday takes place days later on 2 May and Prince George will celebrate his big day on 22 July, so there's a fair amount of cake making coming up for the Princess.

Kate's love for baking is also shared by her children, who have been known to mark special occasions with a delicious home-baked treat.

© Kensington Palace Prince William and Kate had a go at icing cupcakes for the NHS Big Tea

In March 2021, William and Kate shared a photo on their Instagram of an incredible Victoria's sponge cake made by George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate Mother's Day.

Ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Kate also let cameras into the family's kitchen as she, George, Charlotte and Louis helped to make some cupcakes for a street party. And in October 2020, the family-of-five also baked some homemade sweet treats for residents at a care home close to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall.