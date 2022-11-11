These cosy M&S boots look just like UGGs - and they're less than £40

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On the hunt for some warm winter footwear? Marks & Spencer's cosy ankle boots are almost identical to UGGs - and for a fraction of the price.

UGG boots have made a huge comeback this year, but with prices ranging from around £100, they're not the most affordable - which is why we couldn't resist this £39.50 pair.

The suede boots with a soft faux fur lining are the ultimate snug shoes to wear out and about or at home - so we can see why they've received glowing reviews. If you want to snap up the bargain boots you'll need to hurry, as we expect them to sell fast.

Suede Faux Fur Lining Boots, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Available in a chestnut or grey shade, the fur-lined boots feature a cleated sole for grip, with sole technology that ensures the correct positioning of your feet, along with anti-bacterial padding and a stain-resistant finish.

Shoppers have been raving about the high-street footwear, praising them for their cosy feel. One satisfied customer wrote: "Stylish yet practical slipper boot. I bought them in preparation for the colder months and the hike in gas/electricity prices. They are well made and will be warm and comfortable to wear around the house."

Another added: "Really comfy and cosy slippers/boots. Mine are for indoor use but they have a good thick sole for outdoors."

It's not just M&S that is coming through with the designer dupes, Amazon also has a great pair of UGG lookalikes.

Faux Fur Lined Ankle Boots, £53.90, Amazon

Don't walk, run to snap up a pair of cosy boots before they sell out!

