M&S just dropped a Mrs Hinch-inspired home hamper for Mother's Day

Still looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Marks and Spencer has just released its Happy Home Hamper that's filled with home goodies for the mum that takes pride in her home - and we think it would get Mrs Hinch's seal of approval.

Marks & Spencer has been praised for its deliciously scented home products, and the Happy Home Hamper comes with cleaning favourites, as well as a selection of goodies to enjoy.

Happy Home Hamper, £100, Marks & Spencer

The gift hamper includes an M&S multi-surface cleaner, fabric freshener spray and washing-up liquid, along with an Apothecary Calm Diffuser for creating a relaxing ambiance at home.

It's not just home essentials included though, the hamper also includes a bottle of prosecco, butter toffee shortbread thins, English breakfast teabags and a variety of milk, white and dark chocolates - packaged perfectly in a classic wicker basket.

Whether you're celebrating with your mum this Mother's Day or are sending love from afar, a hamper is a thoughtful gift that's guaranteed to impress - and we've found plenty more Mother's Day hampers that are available to shop for the special day.

The Happy Home Hamper would also make a wonderful present for a loved one that's just moved into a new home - and we could totally see Mrs Hinch fans adoring the thoughtful gift.

There's still time to order the gift hamper in time for Mother's Day, but you'll need to act fast!

