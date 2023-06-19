Holly Willoughby channels Princess Kate in the most stunning summer dress - shop now

Holly’s printed midi dress is available to shop at Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby was back to her go-to outfit to host This Morning on Monday - a beautiful printed midi dress in a stunning summer print.

From polka dot shirts to embellished gowns, the 42-year-old TV star shares much of her sartorial taste with the Princess of Wales and we could definitely see Kate in Holly’s Ted Baker dress.

With its high neck, feminine ruffles and lightweight, floaty fabric, the Priiyah dress is sophisticated and chic but also playful and breezy. It features a tie to cinch in your waist and a low wrap back for a touch of glamour.

Holly Willoughby wears Ted Baker's Priiyah dress

The colourful confetti print is something slightly different to Holly’s regular florals and paired perfectly with her nude, barely there heels. She also added a white waist belt to her outfit for extra definition.

Sharing her look to Instagram, fans seemed to approve, with one writing: "Love the dress" while another wrote: "Gorgeous" adding a red love heart.

Retailing for £195, it’s a bit of an investment piece but one you’ll bring out every summer. It’s currently available in sizes 6-16 and selling fast since Holly gave it her seal of approval.

Holly has been giving us all of the summer dress inspiration in the last couple of weeks, stepping out in an amazing mini dress by one of Princess Kate’s favourite brands last Wednesday - LK Bennett.

The Amy dress is made from a cotton-silk blend in a green and cream floral print, which was created using a chine weaving technique for a softly-blurred watercolour effect.

Holly wears LK Bennett to host This Morning

The shirt style mini dress features a 70s-inspired collar and flattering puff shoulder sleeves with pleated cuffs that fall just above the elbow. It also comes with a buckled belt to cinch in your waist and a short, flippy skirt.

It retails for £329 and is still available in sizes 6-20.

Shop more midi dresses