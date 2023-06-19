Holly Willoughby channels Princess Kate in the most stunning summer dress - shop now

Holly Willoughby was back to her go-to outfit to host This Morning on Monday - a beautiful printed midi dress in a stunning summer print.
From polka dot shirts to embellished gowns, the 42-year-old TV star shares much of her sartorial taste with the Princess of Wales and we could definitely see Kate in Holly’s Ted Baker dress.
With its high neck, feminine ruffles and lightweight, floaty fabric, the Priiyah dress is sophisticated and chic but also playful and breezy. It features a tie to cinch in your waist and a low wrap back for a touch of glamour.
Holly Willoughby wears Ted Baker's Priiyah dress
The colourful confetti print is something slightly different to Holly’s regular florals and paired perfectly with her nude, barely there heels. She also added a white waist belt to her outfit for extra definition.
Sharing her look to Instagram, fans seemed to approve, with one writing: "Love the dress" while another wrote: "Gorgeous" adding a red love heart.
Retailing for £195, it’s a bit of an investment piece but one you’ll bring out every summer. It’s currently available in sizes 6-16 and selling fast since Holly gave it her seal of approval.
Holly has been giving us all of the summer dress inspiration in the last couple of weeks, stepping out in an amazing mini dress by one of Princess Kate’s favourite brands last Wednesday - LK Bennett.
The Amy dress is made from a cotton-silk blend in a green and cream floral print, which was created using a chine weaving technique for a softly-blurred watercolour effect.
Holly wears LK Bennett to host This Morning
The shirt style mini dress features a 70s-inspired collar and flattering puff shoulder sleeves with pleated cuffs that fall just above the elbow. It also comes with a buckled belt to cinch in your waist and a short, flippy skirt.
It retails for £329 and is still available in sizes 6-20.
Shop more midi dresses
& Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories' summer-ready midi dress features feminine puff sleeves and florals.
Nobody's Child Floral Lucia Midi Dress
A midi dress in a ditsy floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody's Child.
M&S Knitted Midi Dress
From the office to the beach, a knitted midi dress is so versatile for summer. Style with leather slides.
Reiss Lana Black Midi Dress
Looking for a stunning black summer dress? We love this halterneck midi from Reiss.
H&M Smocked Midi Dress
H&M's smocked floral print midi dress is so flattering.
Mango Embroidered Yellow Midi Dress
Bring the sunshine in Mango's embroidered midi dress.
AllSaints Osa Midi Dress
Lilac dresses are trending. Style AllSaints' Osa denim midi dress with white ankle boots.
Pretty Lavish Cut-Out Midi Dress
Featuring breezy cut-out detail, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely styled with barely-there heels and a clutch.
New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress
Brighten up your wardrobe with this button-down green midi dress from New Look.
Karen Millen Knit Midi Dress
For a striped number, this new knitted midi dress from Karen Millen will stand out for all the right reasons.
COS Midi Slip Dress
This midi slip dress from COS comes in the most gorgeous shade of cobalt blue.
River Island Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress
River Island's ribbed midi dress will be a staple in your summer wardrobe.
Whistles Farfelle Flower Midi Dress
This bold floral printed midi dress from Whistles is so feminine.
Reformation Casette Linen Midi Dress
A white linen dress is a new season essential. Style Reformation's Casette dress with your favourite gold jewellery.
Anthropologie Ottilie Cut-Out Poplin Dress
With its exaggerated puff sleeves and acid green hue, this midi dress from Anthropologie could pass for a designer piece.