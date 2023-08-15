This is the 'cost savvy' £12 moisturiser Holly Willoughby swears by for glowing skin

Holly Willoughby has long been a fan of The Ordinary. The affordable beauty brand might come with budget price tags and fuss-free packaging, but the formulas work like a dream.

The TV’s star’s makeup artist Patsy O’Neil previously revealed her love of the lightweight Serum Foundation for flawless skin, and now her lifestyle website Wylde Moon’s resident beauty expert Ateh Jewel has shared her favourite glow-giving moisturiser that’s just £12.

"We’re all trying to be cost-savvy right now," she wrote. "Many skin treatments can be expensive but here are my favourite affordable skin-plumping solutions and products. Remember though, there’s no point in spending money on luxurious moisturisers if you don’t look after yourself with enough sleep, drinking plenty of water and sticking to a regular skincare routine. It will really make a difference."

On her list is The Ordinary’s Natural Moisturizing Factors + Beta Glucan. It’s a new product designed to be used in the morning to keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated all day. The lightweight, gel texture is particularly suited to oily skin and offers glow with no grease while protecting your skin from the outside elements. It’s also suitable for sensitive skin thanks to its gentle ingredients.

"Formulated with natural moisturising factors, beta glucan and ceramides, this lightweight moisturiser works to help strengthen the skin barrier and provide all day hydration after just one application," wrote Ateh.

The best bit? You can buy it for just £12 from a range of beauty retailers, from Boots to LookFantastic.

Ateh also recommends The Inky List’s £9.99 Caffeine Eye Cream for extra hydration and to combat tired eyes. "This wake-up call for your eyes is great value and helps to reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines," she wrote. "Caffeine helps reduce puffiness and Matrixyl 3000™ helps to boost collagen production."

No wonder Holly is always glowing and looks so fresh-faced.