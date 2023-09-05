Holly Willoughby looks unreal in £25 M&S leather mini skirt - and it's still available to shop

The weather may still be warm outside, but Holly Willougby is inspiring us to get shopping for our autumn wardrobe with her latest look.

The This Morning presenter looked so stylish in a Marks & Spencer fitted leather skirt as she posed for Instagram on Monday, which featured an A-line fit and delicate stitching.

© Instagram Holly teamed the skirt with an oversized tweed blazer

Rounding off the perfectly put-together ensemble, the 42-year-old teamed the skirt with a cream roll-neck jumper and a relaxed tweed blazer.

If you love the autumnal look you're in luck, as Holly's entire outfit is still available to shop at M&S.

Leather skirts are a trend that returns every autumn, and the £25 mini skirt will make a staple in any wardrobe. Why not channel Holly by teaming the skirt with an oversized jumper for an effortlessly chic look, or dress it up with heeled boots and a tucked-in blouse for an elevated finish.

A chunky roll-neck jumper is a must as the weather gets cooler, and the £30 M&S knit will go with just about any look. The ribbed edges and textured design give the style a unique finish, and we recommend styling it with a denim midi skirt and biker boots.

Holly's tweed blazer is the perfect transitional piece as the weather cools down. It features a relaxed fit, double-button fastenings and added stretch – and we love it teamed with a satin maxi skirt or a pair of cigarette trousers and loafers.

Taking to Instagram to showcase her new outfit, the M&S ambassador captioned the post: "The sun might be out, but waking up early this morning I noticed it was definitely darker outside! The season is changing and that means it's nearly roll-neck season. Keep an eye out for my top autumn picks this year."

Fans were quick to share their love for the look, and one follower commented: "Love this! Perfect for autumn." While another added: "Beaut. Also need this blazer."

Feeling inspired? Shop more M&S new season buys

The M&S Reversible Coat Of Dreams M&S Stormwear Quilted Reversible Borg Lined Coat Editor's Note Sorry, but reversible?! REVERSIBLE! I mean, we're in a cost of living crisis... this is basically buy one coat, get one free. Perfect For Country walks with your beloved. Or just walking the dog by yourself listening to a true crime podcast. The bad weather will come - get prepared! This collarless coat will quickly become your go-to option in unpredictable weather. £69 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Denim Midi Skirt Of Dreams M&S Denim Mini Skirt Editor's Note I am on the hunt for the perfect midi skirt - they're everywhere right now and so on trend - but I can't seem to find out that has the comfort factor. This one might just be THE skirt thanks to the stretchy Lyocell™ denim. Perfect For Trips to the office if you work in a creative industry, or alternatively it would be ideal for a trip to the pub over the weekend. White can be dangerous though, so stay away from the red wine. Hurry up sun! This on-trend midi length denim skirt with a front split will be your most-worn piece mark our words.

£35 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Breton Top Of Dreams M&S Striped Top Editor's Note Blame Princess Kate or maybe Alexa Chung, but I have an addiction to a Breton print. This M&S top is definitely going straight into my basket. I love the magenta for something a little different to the usual. Perfect For Well, that's the beauty of a Breton top. You can wear it how you see fit! A trip to the supermarket? Perfect! A night out? Go for it. Working from home? Sure. It'll be the most hard-working item in your wardrobe. Available in magenta and navy, this stylish striped top features an elegant slash neckline. What's more, it's crafted from breathable pure cotton. £9.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Blazer Of Dreams M&S Tweed Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer Editor's Note I have a total obsession with my M&S tweed blazer - they bring it back year after year. For 2023, it's looking even more luxurious with the silver nautical buttons. Perfect For Dressed casually in an Anine Bing cool girl way, or if you like to wear blazers to the office, this could also look great for workwear. This M&S blazer features a stylish all-over dogtooth pattern, a comfy lining and two welt pockets at the side for carrying essentials.

£79 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Half-Zip Of Dreams M&S Cotton Rich Half Zip Sweatshirt Editor's Note This half-zip sweatshirt is getting me excited for fall. I think it's perfect for layering as it's not too thick. Perfect For This would look lovely for a shopping day, or a layering piece for your travelling wardrobe. The half-zip is the fashionista's sweatshirt of choice - be sure to get yours and stat. £25 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Earrings Of Dreams M&S Gold Disc Earrings Editor's Note I'm in my earrings era right now so these would be perfect in my jewellery box. Perfect For Wearing with an all-black ensemble. Let your earrings do all the talking. Statement gold jewellery is having a real moment right now and these disc-shaped Marks & Spencer earrings are absolutely on the money.

£10 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Midaxi Of Dreams M&S Printed Belted Midaxi Shirt Dress Editor's Note I love a print, and while that's not always the cool-girl way, I appreciate a printed midaxi dress and you can't deny that this one isn't gorgeous. Perfect For Trips to the office if you work in a more corporate environment - add a blazer and a pair of court shoes and you're good to go. Would also look lovely for a dinner reservation. What do we love about this dress? The skirt features godets for plenty of breezy movement. If you prefer bright shades, you can get your hands on a bright green version, too.

£35 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Sweatshirt Of Dreams M&S Cotton Rich Slogan Sweatshirt Editor's Note Oh I do love a slogan sweatshirt! I'm far from athletic and I don't live on the West Coast, but let's live in a land of make-believe shall we?! Perfect For Shopping and lunch with friends or heading out to meet one of your besties for a coffee. The vibe? Sporty and rich. This regular fit sweatshirt is ideal for a day running errands or meeting with friends, and it's brushed on the inside for a super-soft feel.

£27.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Shoes Of Dreams M&S Leather Block Heel Square Toe Loafers Editor's Note Autumn's calling! And so is my Year 11 teacher to tell me my school shoes are too high. Honestly, these give me real flashbacks from the Dolcis shoes I used to wear to class, but I'm all for wearing them this time around - just not with a rolled-up school skirt. Perfect For Adding a little cool factor to a pair of jeans for dinner with friends. These leather loafers are a timeless choice for all the occasions in your diary and when the new season beckons you'll be glad you bought them. They feature M&S' infamous Insolia® technology which redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet, reducing pressure and increasing ankle stability.

£55 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Trench Coat Of Dreams M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat Editor's Note I love my trench coat, and I invested in a Burberry one (my favourite thing I own), but that doesn't stop me from appreciating this beauty from the Autograph collection - another showstopper. Perfect For Trips to the office, going shopping and just general life. The trench coat is ideal because you're not too hot and you're not too cold, it's a great transitional piece between seasons. This light beige trench coat is designed in a regular fit, with added stretch for comfort and a detachable belt to cinch you in. I recommend tying the belt at the back like the Burberry way - makes it look far more cooler.

£149 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Bag Of Dreams M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag Editor's Note I'm getting major Celine vibes with this beauty from Marks & Spencer. Adds to basket before TikTok sees it... Perfect For Wearing crossbody over your cool new-season wardrobe. A faux leather cross-body bag with a difference. Inside the lined compartment you'll find a slip pouch and a zipped pocket to help organise your essentials.

£35 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Slip Skirt Of Dreams M&S Floral Jacquard Maxi Slip Skirt Editor's Note Ooh, the Autograph collection is bringing its A-game with this orange maxi slip skirt - very on trend. And in the perfect shade of orange, too. Perfect For Brunch with the girlies, or if you want to tone it down you could team with a pair of white trainers. A jacquard slip skirt needs to be on your new season wish list. It's designed with a mid-rise waist, a flattering maxi length and a subtle all-over floral print.

£55 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Camisole Of Dreams M&S Satin Cowl Neck Cami Top Editor's Note Cowl necklines are making a real comeback with the style squads on Instagram. It doesn't look like the straps are customisable so that's something to be aware of. Perfect For Date night with your love. A comfy camisole teamed with wide-leg trousers or a pair of jeans, or even matched with a co-ord of your choice. It's a little bit sexy so it'll be a hit. This smooth satin cami top is the perfect way to style up a boring outfit, and the cowl-neck design makes it feel on-trend.

£22.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER

The M&S Boots Of Dreams M&S Suede Stiletto Heel Pointed Ankle Boots Editor's Note If you want to instantly look a little more expensive, a pair of ruched suede boots will ensure you do. I don't know why, but they have magical powers. Perfect For A night out! They should be comfortable - M&S has included its Insolia Flex technology which helps to stabilise your ankles, making walking in heels more comfortable. Team these boots with your silky skirts, your jeans or with your dresses. The ruching at the ankle and the sleek pointed toes create a super sophisticated look. £75 AT MARKS & SPENCER






