Holly Willoughby looks angelic in the prettiest midi dress that Princess Kate would love - shop it now

Holly's white broderie dress that she wore on This Morning is trending

Holly Willoughby has been absolutely nailing her This Morning outfits this week following her summer break – and Princess Kate would definitely approve of her latest look.

The 42-year-old looked stunning on Thursday in an LK.Bennett white broderie midi dress, teamed with her favourite suede strappy heels.

© Instagram Holly styled the dress with a pair of brown strappy sandals

Holly let the dress do the talking with minimal accessories, wearing her hair in soft waves to complete the ethereal style.

The anglaise dress is still available to shop in sizes 6-18, but it's trending on LK.Bennett, so we're expecting some sizes to sell out fast.

Made from cotton broderie anglaise, the white midi is so timeless. It features a V-neck, delicate puffed shoulders and a slightly fitted waist, and it's the perfect daywear dress for throwing on whatever the occasion.

We recommend styling the LK.Bennett dress with a pair of espadrille sandals and a raffia bag to complete the elegant look, or opt for a chunky jumper and a pair of white trainers as the weather gets cooler.

Broderie dresses are a trend that is loved by Princess Kate, and the royal was seen wearing a similar style during her trip to Sydney in 2020.

© Getty Princess Kate teamed her broderie dress with a pair of brown wedges

We've found a similar version of Holly's dress on New Look, with short flutter sleeves, a midi length and a similar broderie pattern.

Holly has been giving us all of the style inspiration this week, and the presenter looked gorgeous on Wednesday wearing a Reformation blue printed dress that featured statement sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

© Instagram Holly looked so stylish in the printed Reformation dress

While the mother-of-three has been making the most of the warm weather in her summer dresses, Holly did get us excited for our autumn fits with her perfectly put-together ensemble on Tuesday.

Dressed head-to-toe in M&S, Holly looked so stylish in a fitted leather mini skirt, teamed with a chunky knitted jumper and a tweed blazer.