Loved Princess Kate's checked blazer? We've found an amazing M&S lookalike

Princess Kate looked so stylish in the checked blazer for her appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast

Princess Kate looked the epitome of elegance in a form-fitting checked blazer as she made a surprise appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast – and we've found a lookalike from M&S that's so similar.

The newly released special episode of Mike Tindall's podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, which he hosts with fellow rugby star James Haskell and presenter Alex Payne, saw Princess Kate, Prince William, and Princess Anne come together to mark the start of the Rugby World Cup.

© Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales teamed the checked blazer with a pair of cropped navy trousers

The Princess of Wales opted for a checked tweed blazer with a smart tailored fit to film the podcast, which she wore open to reveal a white top beneath.

Perfectly styled as always, the 41-year-old teamed the blazer with a pair of cropped navy trousers and glossy pointed-toe heels. Kate kept her accessories to a minimum for the occasion, wearing simply a silver watch and her engagement ring.

The royal wore her long locks in a straight style, which she brushed over her shoulders to highlight her pretty features. As for her makeup, the mother-of-three opted for a touch of brown eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara a nude lip with a hint of shine to complete the look.

If you're a fan of Princess Kate's perfectly put-together style, you're in luck. Marks & Spencer has a lookalike version – and for a fraction of the price.

Similarly to Kate's, the M&S blazer features a tailored design, with a double-breasted front that gives a smart finish.

The neutral design makes the blazer so easy to wear, and we recommend channeling royalty with a pair of smart trousers for a sophisticated work look, or style the checked number with a pair of wide-leg trousers and loafers for a chic day-to-night ensemble.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a similar checked blazer in 2019

The Princess of Wales already has multiple checked blazers in her wardrobe, and the royal wore a similar style to attend Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event at the Troubadour White City Theatre back in 2019.

Kate looked lovely in the black and white checked jacket, which she teamed with a pair of burgundy trousers.