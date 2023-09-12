Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby channels Princess Kate in the polka dot dress we’ve been dreaming of - shop the look
Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Holly Willoughby channels Princess Kate in the polka dot dress we’ve been dreaming of - shop the look

Holly Willoughby looked radiant in Rixo

holly willoughby in green floral dress on this morning
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

It’s officially time to dress for the new season according to Holly Willoughby, who stepped out in the most gorgeous autumnal polka dot dress on Tuesday.

The ITV star wore Rixo’s Sathya dress in chocolate brown to host This Morning, and we couldn’t help noticing its similarities to a midi worn this time last year by the Princess of Wales.

Holly Willoughby wears Rixo's Sathya dress in Polka Dot Brown
Holly Willoughby wears Rixo's Sathya dress in Polka Dot Brown

From LK Bennett to ME+EM, Princess Kate and Holly Willoughby share many of the same favourite fashion brands, including London-based Rixo.

The 41-year-old royal wore the brand’s Izzy dress in Copper Dot as she dropped her children off for their first day back at school in September 2022, and it was worn earlier that year by none other than Holly herself.

kate dress boys
Princess Kate wears a polka dot Rixo dress to drop her children off for their first day of school

Princess Kate was clearly a big fan of the vintage-inspired shirt dress, as she was pictured in the same piece in Pink Marble Zebra print in the Bahamas, causing it to sell-out almost instantly.

The Sathya midi has a more classically feminine fit, featuring a scoop neck with frills, blousy sleeves with partially shirred cuffs, and a very flattering bias-cut skirt that falls fluidly.

Available to shop on the Rixo website in several sizes from 6-24, it retails for £285, but you’ll need to hurry as it’s selling out fast.

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, Nobody's Child has this polka dot dress available for £39 at M&S. The romantic midi features a scoop neckline and is softly fitted through the waist with an empire seam.

Holly accessorised her dress with matching heeled court shoes and delicate drop earrings. Her hair was styled in her signature waves and she added a smokey eye and slick of deep nude lipstick.

Sharing the look to instagram, she wrote: "Morning Tuesday… see you at 10am on the @thismorning with @dermotoleary @trinnywoodall and @stephaniedavis88 #hwstyle dress by @rixo."

The Sathya dress is also available in the stunning autumnal Havana Floral Black print. Or if you’re not ready to leave summer behind just yet, you can shop it in Fontainhas Floral Cobalt and Floral Coral.

Shop more of our favourite polka dot dresses...

  • Mango polka dot dress

    Mango Ruffled Polka Dot Dress

    This polka dot midi dress from Mango is made from flowy, gauze fabric. It features romantic ruffles and an off-the-shoulder cut.

  • River Island polka dot dress

    River Island Black Polka Dot Midi Dress

    River Island's trending polka dot dress comes in the perfect tiered swishy cut to contrast with platform heels this party season.

  • rixo polka dot dress

    Rixo Polka Dot Silk-Cut Dress

    For those formal occasions, we're obsessed with Rixo’s elegant ruffle-tiered silk gown. It's adorned with playful polka dots and features a low back.

  • reformation polka dot dress

    Reformation Bryson Polka Dot Dress

    Go retro in Reformation's polka dot Bryson dress. It features a romantic sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and flowing skirt.

  • Phase Eight polka dot dress

    Phase Eight Polka Dot Tulle Dress

    We could see Princess Kate in Phase Eights’ royal-worthy polka dot midi dress. Like one of her Alessandra Rich gowns, it comes in a white colourway with a high neck and defined waist.

  • oasis polka dot dress

    Oasis Polka Dot Midi Dress

    This versatile satin halterneck midi dress from Oasis could be worn everywhere from winter weddings to summer soirées.

  • Finery polka dot dress

    M&S Finery Polka Dot Dress

    Finery London’s autumn-ready polka dot midi dress has a button-down bodice with a flattering wrap neckline and feminine short sleeves.

  • Mango white polka dot dress

    Mango Polka Dot Printed Dress

    We love the open back detail of Mango's white polka dot dress. The statement maxi also has flattering gathered detail at the waist and a sultry side split.

  • Coast polka dot dress

    Hobbs Sandon Polka Dot Dress

    Hobbs’ sophisticated polka dot midi dress features a flattering cowl neck and very feminine flutter sleeves.

  • New Look polka dot dress

    New Look Polka Dot Midaxi Dress

    Upgrade your wardrobe for autumn with New Look's olive green polka dot midaxi dress. We love it styled with chunky boots.

  • Nobody's Child polka dot dress

    Nobody's Child Polka Dot Selena Dress

    A modern take on the polka dot dress, Nobody's Child's printed Selena midi dress is the perfect day to night piece.

Other topics

More Shopping

See more