Holly Willoughby channels Princess Kate in the polka dot dress we’ve been dreaming of - shop the look

It’s officially time to dress for the new season according to Holly Willoughby, who stepped out in the most gorgeous autumnal polka dot dress on Tuesday.

The ITV star wore Rixo’s Sathya dress in chocolate brown to host This Morning, and we couldn’t help noticing its similarities to a midi worn this time last year by the Princess of Wales.

Holly Willoughby wears Rixo's Sathya dress in Polka Dot Brown

From LK Bennett to ME+EM, Princess Kate and Holly Willoughby share many of the same favourite fashion brands, including London-based Rixo.

The 41-year-old royal wore the brand’s Izzy dress in Copper Dot as she dropped her children off for their first day back at school in September 2022, and it was worn earlier that year by none other than Holly herself.

Princess Kate wears a polka dot Rixo dress to drop her children off for their first day of school

Princess Kate was clearly a big fan of the vintage-inspired shirt dress, as she was pictured in the same piece in Pink Marble Zebra print in the Bahamas, causing it to sell-out almost instantly.

The Sathya midi has a more classically feminine fit, featuring a scoop neck with frills, blousy sleeves with partially shirred cuffs, and a very flattering bias-cut skirt that falls fluidly.

Available to shop on the Rixo website in several sizes from 6-24, it retails for £285, but you’ll need to hurry as it’s selling out fast.

If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, Nobody's Child has this polka dot dress available for £39 at M&S. The romantic midi features a scoop neckline and is softly fitted through the waist with an empire seam.

Holly accessorised her dress with matching heeled court shoes and delicate drop earrings. Her hair was styled in her signature waves and she added a smokey eye and slick of deep nude lipstick.

Sharing the look to instagram, she wrote: "Morning Tuesday… see you at 10am on the @thismorning with @dermotoleary @trinnywoodall and @stephaniedavis88 #hwstyle dress by @rixo."

The Sathya dress is also available in the stunning autumnal Havana Floral Black print. Or if you’re not ready to leave summer behind just yet, you can shop it in Fontainhas Floral Cobalt and Floral Coral.

Shop more of our favourite polka dot dresses...