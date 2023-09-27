Holly Willoughby’s denim midi skirt is so chic for autumn - shop the look

The denim midi skirt was arguably this summer’s most-wanted item, but Holly Willoughby has been championing the style for several years now.

Still one of the chicest pieces you can wear for the new season, the ITV star looked as gorgeous as ever stepping out in a split-hem denim midi from Nobody’s Child to host This Morning on Wednesday.

Holly styled her skirt with a pink knitted top, also from Nobody’s Child, and her trusty nude Gianvito Rossi heeled pumps. Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Morning Wednesday… see you on the sofa with @benshephardofficial at 10am @thismorning We are joined by Martin Johnson and @lawrence_dallaglio today talking about their new show Grand Slammers #hwstyle top and skirt @nobodyschild".

Holly Willoughby wears Nobody's Child and Gianvitto Rossi to host This Morning

Nobody’s Child’s denim skirt falls to a midi length in a flattering, figure-skimming column cut. It’s made from an organic sustainably-sourced cotton blend in inky indigo blue and features subtle embroidery stitched on the back pocket. Retailing for £59, it’s available in sizes 6-18 on both the brand’s website and at M&S.

Slotting seamlessly into your autumn/winter wardrobe, we love a denim midi skirt styled with a shirt and slingback heels, or dressed down with a classic white tee and ballet flats. The versatile piece also looks amazing paired with loafers and a cosy knit.

Holly’s knitted top is perfect if you’re looking for a fun, work-appropriate piece. It features a flippy collar, scoop neckline and hot pink hue. Retailing for £49, it’s also available in a chic white shade.

The mum-of-three previously wore a denim midi skirt from Massimo Dutti as part of a modern take on the Canadian tux. Stepping out last year looking effortlessly stylish, she paired the fitted piece with a coordinating mid-blue wash denim shirt by Pure Collection and her hair worn in her signature loose waves.

© Photo: Instagram Holly Willoughby wore a double denim look last summer

In 2021, she also made a case for double denim, wearing the same shirt with a statement pleated Anthropologie denim skirt in three different shades.

Shop more of our favourite denim midi skirts...