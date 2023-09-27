Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby’s denim midi skirt is so chic for autumn - shop the look

Holly Willoughby’s Nobody’s Child skirt is a new-season staple

Hollie Brotherton
The denim midi skirt was arguably this summer’s most-wanted item, but Holly Willoughby has been championing the style for several years now.

Still one of the chicest pieces you can wear for the new season, the ITV star looked as gorgeous as ever stepping out in a split-hem denim midi from Nobody’s Child to host This Morning on Wednesday.

Holly styled her skirt with a pink knitted top, also from Nobody’s Child, and her trusty nude Gianvito Rossi heeled pumps. Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Morning Wednesday… see you on the sofa with @benshephardofficial at 10am @thismorning We are joined by Martin Johnson and @lawrence_dallaglio today talking about their new show Grand Slammers  #hwstyle top and skirt @nobodyschild".

Holly Willoughby wears Nobody's Child and Gianvitto Rossi to host This Morning
Nobody’s Child’s denim skirt falls to a midi length in a flattering, figure-skimming column cut. It’s made from an organic sustainably-sourced cotton blend in inky indigo blue and features subtle embroidery stitched on the back pocket. Retailing for £59, it’s available in sizes 6-18 on both the brand’s website and at M&S.

Slotting seamlessly into your autumn/winter wardrobe, we love a denim midi skirt styled with a shirt and slingback heels, or dressed down with a classic white tee and ballet flats. The versatile piece also looks amazing paired with loafers and a cosy knit.

Holly’s knitted top is perfect if you’re looking for a fun, work-appropriate piece. It features a flippy collar, scoop neckline and hot pink hue. Retailing for £49, it’s also available in a chic white shade.

The mum-of-three previously wore a denim midi skirt from Massimo Dutti as part of a modern take on the Canadian tux. Stepping out last year looking effortlessly stylish, she paired the fitted piece with a coordinating mid-blue wash denim shirt by Pure Collection and her hair worn in her signature loose waves.

holly willoughby denim look© Photo: Instagram
Holly Willoughby wore a double denim look last summer

In 2021, she also made a case for double denim, wearing the same shirt with a statement pleated Anthropologie denim skirt in three different shades.

Shop more of our favourite denim midi skirts...

  • Mango denim skirt

    Mango Slit Denim Midi Skirt

    We love Mango’s denim midi skirt paired with sling-backs to look effortlessly put together this autumn. It has a straight mid-rise cut and also comes in black and off-white.

  • M&S denim midi skirt

    M&S Denim Midi Skirt

    Marks & Spencer's denim midi skirt is a high street bargain at less than £30. The bestselling piece has a flattering high-waist and stretch fabric, plus the coveted split hem.

  • & Other Stories denim midi skirt

    & Other Stories Denim Midi Skirt

    & Other Stories' front-split denim midi skirt comes in a straight cut with a high waist and a cool raw edge hem.

  • Ro & Zo denim midi skirt

    Ro&Zo Denim Midi Skirt

    This denim midi skirt from Ro&Zo has a figure-hugging cut falling to a midi length with a sophisticated front split for easy movement. We love it styled with black leather ankle boots for autumn.

  • Khaite denim midi skirt

    Khaite Levine Denim Midi Skirt

    With its sculpted shape that kicks out to a voluminous hem and inverted pleated design, Khaite’s Levine denim midi skirt is the unique piece that's at the top of our wishlist. Shop it now with 50% off.

  • Arket denim midi skirt

    Arket Denim Midi Skirt

    This 90s-style midi skirt from Arket is made from stretchy recycled cotton and has a slim-fit silhouette. It features a slender denim waist belt with a D-ring buckle and a centre back slit.

  • ASOS denim midi skirt

    ASOS DESIGN Denim Midi Skirt

    This classic midi-length denim skirt with a high-rise waist and front split is so popular at ASOS. Reviews say it's the perfect cut and shade but it runs large, so consider sizing down.

