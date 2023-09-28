Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby amazes in the most flattering £40 M&S leather trousers - shop the look

Holly's cropped leather trousers are SO flattering for the new season

holly willoughby in velvet blazer
Sophie Bates
Holly Willoughby is inspiring us to shop for our autumn wardrobe with her latest look – and the star looked absolutely stunning in a pair of fitted leather trousers on Thursday. 

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to showcase her stylish ensemble, styling her Marks & Spencer cropped leather trousers with a tailored coat and a cream textured check jumper

Completing the perfectly put-together outfit with a pair of black heeled boots, Holly styled her blonde hair in face-framing curls, with a soft glam makeup look consisting of winged eyeliner, a touch of rosy blush and a pink lip with a hint of shine. 

Leather trousers are a trend that returns every autumn, and the timeless style is perfect for day-to-night dressing. 

Shop Holly's M&S look 

Holly's leather-look trousers feature a straight leg and a flattering high waist, finished with a cropped fit that's perfect for styling with trainers or loafers. We recommend styling the easy-to-wear trousers with an oversized jumper and a chunky gold necklace for a stylish daywear look. 

Sharing the stunning snapshot on Instagram, the 42-year-old captioned the post: "There's a chill in the air and I'm obsessed with this classic camel coat. Literally foes with everything!"

Fans rushed straight to the comments to share their love for the cold weather style. One follower wrote: "Love the black leather trousers Holly!"

"Looking amazing," another wrote. While a third added: "Out of this world."

It's not the first time that Holly has had shoppers rushing to Marks & Spencer to pick up her new season looks. 

holly willoughby marks and spencer leather skirt tweed blazer © Instagram
Holly looked stunning in the leather mini skirt

Earlier this month, the M&S ambassador looked gorgeous in a £25 leather mini skirt, which she styled with a knitted roll-neck jumper and a relaxed oversized tweed blazer. 

If you love Holly's fitted leather trousers you'll need to act fast, as we're expecting them to sell out in select sizes soon.

Feeling inspired? Shop more leather trousers

  • Mango faux leather trousers

    Mango Leather-Effect Trousers

    These faux leather trousers from Mango are an affordable way to wear the look. They have a mid-rise straight-leg fit and come in an inclusive size range of 4-26.

  • M&S leather-look trousers

    M&S Leather-Look Trousers

    Marks & Spencer's faux leather trousers have a cool androgenous look with a straight-leg cut, cropped length and flattering high waistline.

  • Spanx Leather Leggings

    Spanx High-Rise Faux Leather Leggings

    SPANX's bestselling sculpting and shaping pair look like skinny leather trousers but feel as comfortable as wearing leggings.

  • Commando patent leather leggings

    Commando Faux Leather Trousers

    Commando's faux leather patent trousers are an It-girl fashion favourite, and they're currently on sale for £52. The head-turning pair will be your new go-to for every night out.

  • New Look leather-look trousers

    New Look Leather-Look Trousers

    New Look's faux leather trousers look amazing paired with loafers and a lightweight knit as we move into autumn. They have a straight-leg, high-rise design.

  • AllSaints Cora leggings

    AllSaints Cora Leather-Look Leggings

    AllSaints' skinny leather-look leggings are so versatile, pairing perfectly with stilettos or chunky boots.

  • M&S Leather Look Leggings

    M&S Leather-Look Leggings

    These popular leather-look leggings from Marks & Spencer feature a high waist and ankle-grazing length.

  • Topshop leather trousers

    Topshop Faux Leather Straight-Leg Trousers

    Topshop's faux leather trousers are high-shine with a straight-leg cut. Reviews say they're great quality but run small, so consider sizing up.

  • River Island faux leather leggings

    River Island Leather-Look Leggings

    With their panelled high waist and super slim fit, River Island's leather-look leggings are so flattering. Hurry, they're selling fast. 

