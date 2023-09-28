Holly Willoughby amazes in the most flattering £40 M&S leather trousers - shop the look

Holly's cropped leather trousers are SO flattering for the new season

Holly Willoughby is inspiring us to shop for our autumn wardrobe with her latest look – and the star looked absolutely stunning in a pair of fitted leather trousers on Thursday.

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to showcase her stylish ensemble, styling her Marks & Spencer cropped leather trousers with a tailored coat and a cream textured check jumper.

Completing the perfectly put-together outfit with a pair of black heeled boots, Holly styled her blonde hair in face-framing curls, with a soft glam makeup look consisting of winged eyeliner, a touch of rosy blush and a pink lip with a hint of shine.

Leather trousers are a trend that returns every autumn, and the timeless style is perfect for day-to-night dressing.

Holly's leather-look trousers feature a straight leg and a flattering high waist, finished with a cropped fit that's perfect for styling with trainers or loafers. We recommend styling the easy-to-wear trousers with an oversized jumper and a chunky gold necklace for a stylish daywear look.

Sharing the stunning snapshot on Instagram, the 42-year-old captioned the post: "There's a chill in the air and I'm obsessed with this classic camel coat. Literally foes with everything!"

Fans rushed straight to the comments to share their love for the cold weather style. One follower wrote: "Love the black leather trousers Holly!"

"Looking amazing," another wrote. While a third added: "Out of this world."

It's not the first time that Holly has had shoppers rushing to Marks & Spencer to pick up her new season looks.

© Instagram Holly looked stunning in the leather mini skirt

Earlier this month, the M&S ambassador looked gorgeous in a £25 leather mini skirt, which she styled with a knitted roll-neck jumper and a relaxed oversized tweed blazer.

If you love Holly's fitted leather trousers you'll need to act fast, as we're expecting them to sell out in select sizes soon.

