Holly Willoughby's £69 M&S camel coat is very Princess Kate - and it's selling fast

Holly Willoughby has an autumn wardrobe to be envious of, and her latest addition is so affordable.

The ITV star shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing Marks & Spencer’s new season collection, and from her chic camel coat to her stylish leather trousers, we need it all. But the best bit? Her Princess Kate-worthy coat is just £69.

She captioned the post: "There’s a chill in the air and I'm obsessed with this classic camel coat. Literally goes with everything!"

Holly Willoughby wears head-to-toe M&S

The M&S coat features a single-breasted design with a smart tailored fit, flattering subtle darts and concealed popper fastenings to keep the silhouette sleek. It also has two front pockets and one inside to keep your essentials safe.

Retailing for £69, it’s available in sizes 6-24 and also comes in black.

The camel coat already has glowing reviews, with one M&S customer writing: "Lovely coat, tailored look, love the hidden fastening. True to size and height." While another said: "A really lovely coat - I have been looking for a long time for a camel coat of this style and it fits perfectly and hangs well. Very happy with my purchase."

Holly looked gorgeous pairing her's with Marks & Spencer’s straight-leg faux leather trousers, black leather boots and a white knit. We love her autumn ensemble, and a camel coat is one of the best investment purchases you can make, as they can be styled with almost anything in your wardrobe.

This is something the Princess of Wales knows well. The 41-year-old royal owns several camel coats, in fact, they’re one of her most frequently worn pieces during the colder months.

© Karwai Tang The Princess of Wales wears a Massimo Dutti camel coat on an official visit to Scarborough in 2022

Her tailored full-length camel coat by Massimo Dutti has been styled with everything from tonal all-beige ensembles to a statement orange-red knitted two-piece by Gabriela Hearst.

Kate also has a similar slightly shorter camel coat by Max&Co, which she paired to perfection with a navy top and matching wide-leg trousers - we're taking notes.