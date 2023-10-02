Holly Willoughby is a dream in floral bodycon dress - and it’s 30% off in the sale

Holly Willoughby certainly brightened up our screens on Monday, choosing a bodycon midi dress adorned with a vibrant pink floral print to host This Morning.

The 42-year-old presenter was wearing Ted Baker, and while the dress is already sold out on the brand’s website, it’s just dropped into the end-of-season sale at John Lewis with 30% off.

Holly Willoughby looked incredible in Ted Baker's Lilzaan bodycon dress

Taking inspiration from abstract prints, the romantic midi dress features bold petals and is cut in a figure-hugging silhouette with a very flattering ruched drawcord on the front. It has long sheer sleeves and a rounded neckline.

Originally retailing for £135, it’s now £94 and still available to shop in several sizes - but it’s selling out fast.

Holly styled hers with a matching bold pink lip and black Gianvito Rossie heeled pumps. Her hair was worn in her signature waves and she wore minimal jewellery, letting the dress do the talking.

As we move into the new season, the Ted Baker midi dress could also be worn with heeled boots or party season-ready platforms. Add a longline wool-blend coat or an oversized leather jacket depending on your style.

Holly’s gorgeous autumn outfit comes just days after she posted a stunning new season ensemble on Instagram.

Holly Willoughby wears head-to-toe M&S

The mum-of-three shared a picture of herself wearing a chic camel coat and stylish faux leather trousers paired with a white knitted jumper, all from Marks & Spencer. She captioned the post: "There’s a chill in the air and I'm obsessed with this classic camel coat. Literally goes with everything!"

Her M&S coat has a single-breasted design and a smart tailored fit, with flattering subtle darts and concealed popper fastenings to keep the silhouette sleek. It features two front pockets and one inside to keep your essentials safe.

Retailing for £69, it’s available in sizes 6-24 and also comes in black.