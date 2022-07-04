Kate Middleton's lacy gown is a bridal dream - and we've found a bargain version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn many iconic looks, but the stunning white lace Self-Portrait dress she wore to the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London back in 2016 will always be one of her most memorable and beautiful gowns.

Kate's white floral lace gown with a cinched-in waist and billowing pleated maxi skirt was so incredibly flattering that everyone from elegant European royals to celebrities like Paris Hilton rushed to buy the dress.

Proving just what an iconic and universally flattering dress this is, the style has remerged this summer in the form of the 'Hazel' lace top pleated wedding dress from Reiss.

Kate's iconic lace top pleated Self Portrait gown

Currently on special offer at just £195, reduced from £328, the beautifully crafted lace detailing on the fitted form flattering bodice and the silhouette enhancing pleats to the maxi skirt, this dress is every bit as stunning as Kate's.

Hazel lace top pleated dress, was £328, now £195, Reiss

What makes this dress extra special are the fabric-covered buttons on the wrists and the opening at the back – perfect for a summer wedding.

Kate famously donned a beautiful blue Reiss button-up dress for her very first public address at the opening of 'The Treehouse', a hospice service for Suffolk and Essex back in 2012 – so the brand certainly has the royal seal of approval.

While Kate styled her vintage-inspired lace white gown with rich Bordeaux-hued Gianvito Rossi heels and a matching Mulberry clutch bag in the autumn, there is a perfect way to style this dress for the summer.

Kate's autumn lace accessories

Kate likes to wear white lace with nude accessories during the summer.

Kate's summer lace accessories

Take inspiration from Kate and opt for a nude coloured bag and shoes, which is precisely how Kate styled her white lace Dolce & Gabbana white lace dress to Royal Ascot in the summer of 2016 and she also styled her decadent white lace Alexander McQueen dress with nude heels and a matching bag the following summer.

