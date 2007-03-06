hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Italian Aldo was up to his high jinks on Monday as he gave the blonde bombshell a close-up look at a lobster - to the delight of fellow celebrity chef Steven
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Caprice was more taken with a plate of pasta at the fun launch
Photo: © Getty Images
6 MARCH 2007
Italian superchef Aldo Zilli couldn't resist giving his guest, Caprice, a taste of his humour when she stopped by his restaurant Zilli Fish in London this week. The blonde bombshell threw her arms back in horror as Aldo introduced her to one of his lobsters at the famed seafood eatery - while fellow culinary whiz Steven Saunders looked on in amusement.
Caprice's dramatic dining experience was all in aid of a good cause, however, as she was helping launch lastminute.com's London Restaurant Week in support of the charity Help A London Child. And she seemed to have regained her composure as she tucked into a giant plate of pasta.
The Californian-born model is currently working hard on expanding her successful lingerie business, recently launching her range in South Africa where she has just bought a luxury new pad in Johannesburg.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.