Paris Hilton shows off curvy new look in Tinseltown

12 MARCH 2007



Paris Hilton was guaranteed to get heads turning in Hollywood on Friday when she showed off a curvaceous new silhouette during a night out. While reports have been circulating that the glamorous hotel heiress may have opted for a boob job, it seems her fuller figure may just be down to clever underwear.



Stepping out of a silver sports car, the The Simple Life favourite cut a stunning figure in a black satin baby doll dress, with a low-cut lacy bodice. Completing the seductive look were fishnet stockings, and cool diamante skull and crossbones earrings.



The reality show celebrity, who appeared equally well-endowed at February's Brit Awards, has said she wouldn't entertain the idea of surgery to enhance her figure, however. "All my friends that have (had it) look so gross," she says. "I'd rather not have any and not have to wear a bra."