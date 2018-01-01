Richard Hammond scoops kids' science book prize

16 MAY 2007



As a former presenter of Brainiac - Science Abuse Richard Hammond has long been used to taking an action-packed approach to science. And now, the kids' physics book inspired by the wacky experiments that he conducted for the Sky One show has won him a top children's science text prize.



The popular 37-year-old's work Can You Feel The Force?, which uses physics to answer questions like "Can you lie on a bed of nails?" and "Can you walk on custard?", scooped this year's prestigious Royal Society Junior Prize For Science Books, worth £10,000.



Richard, who returned to motoring programme Top Gear in January after a four-month break following a crash while filming the series, was unveiled as the winner at a London awards ceremony. The dad-of-two's book was chosen from a shortlist of six by panels made up of 1,000 young people from 100 school and youth groups. "It makes an interest in science look like fun," say judges.