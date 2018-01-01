Richard Hammond scoops kids' science book prize

hellomagazineWeb
The Top Gear presenter has been honoured for his fun publication which explains physics in relation to everyday life
16 MAY 2007
As a former presenter of Brainiac - Science Abuse Richard Hammond has long been used to taking an action-packed approach to science. And now, the kids' physics book inspired by the wacky experiments that he conducted for the Sky One show has won him a top children's science text prize.
The popular 37-year-old's work Can You Feel The Force?, which uses physics to answer questions like "Can you lie on a bed of nails?" and "Can you walk on custard?", scooped this year's prestigious Royal Society Junior Prize For Science Books, worth £10,000.
Richard, who returned to motoring programme Top Gear in January after a four-month break following a crash while filming the series, was unveiled as the winner at a London awards ceremony. The dad-of-two's book was chosen from a shortlist of six by panels made up of 1,000 young people from 100 school and youth groups. "It makes an interest in science look like fun," say judges.
