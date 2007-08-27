Soap queen Barbara sets her sights on Michael Caine

There's no doubt the sparks will fly if Barbara Windsor's latest idea for Peggy Mitchell's love life comes to fruition. Entertainment's bubbliest blonde is eager to sign up cockney legend Michael Caine as her EastEnders alter ego's long-lost sweetheart.



According to the actress, the Alfie star would be the ideal guest performer because of "his talent and... charisma". "And if he's going to play anything, I would love him to be an ex-boyfriend of Peggy's," says the vivacious 70-year-old.



Babs is not the only one keen to see the Hollywood star romancing the Queen Vic landlady over a pint in her pub. BBC chiefs have apparently been in talks to bring Michael to Walford for the past year. While he's said to be game the actor has a lot on his plate, though. He's currently filming Batman sequel The Dark Knight with Christian Bale and Morgan Freeman.