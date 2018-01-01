David's theme park birthday treat for daughter Hayley

As far as 15th birthday treats go it was fair to say that David Hasselhoff made quite a splash with his daughter Hayley on her special day. The former Baywatch star treated his younger daughter and her 17-year-old sister Taylor-Anne to a fun packed day at Disneyworld, California, where they enjoyed some white knuckle thrills on a water-themed ride.



The trio, who were joined by pals of the blonde teenager, were a picture of nervous excitement as they cascaded down the steep drop on the theme park's famous log flume, Splash Mountain.



And while one brave passenger threw his hands in the air with gay abandon, David - who is currently enjoying something of a renaissance in the US thanks to a stint as a judge on America's Got Talent - clung onto the birthday girl. Taylor-Anne preferred to play things safe, too, keeping her eyes tightly shut as they made their descent.