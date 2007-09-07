Ozzie Osbourne's daughter to become radio agony aunt

hellomagazineWeb
Kelly will lend an ear to troubled teens when she becomes the new host of Radio 1's Sunday night show Surgery in mid-October
Her new role is yet another string in the multi-talented celebrity's bow. She's also due to make her debut on the West End stage this month in the musical Chicago (above)
7 SEPTEMBER 2007
With one of the world's most controversial rockers as a dad and a hit family reality show under her belt, Kelly Osbourne would seem ideally qualified for her latest role - that of Radio 1 agony aunt.
Ozzie Osbourne's talented daughter, who's due to make her West End debut in the musical Chicago on September 10, will take to the airwaves to answer young people’s queries as part of a new Sunday evening "teen zone".
From October 14 Kelly is to host the two-hour, 10pm-midnight, music and phone-in show Surgery.
No stranger to the highs and lows of teenage life herself, the 22-year-old will be lending her advice and input to callers on a range of subjects of interest to young people, from relationships to education.
