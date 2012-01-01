British TV host Fearne lands prime time American show

23 JANUARY 2008

A slew of high profile presenting jobs - including Celebrity Love Island and The Xtra Factor - have already made Fearne Cotton a star in the UK. And now it looks like the small screen beauty is set to follow in the footsteps of Birmingham-born TV host Cat Deeley by becoming a familiar face Stateside, too, after beating a line-up of American presenters to front a new live US show.



The bubbly 25-year-old flew into LA this week for meetings and rehearsals in preparation for the two-hour special, The Guinness Book Of World Records - Live. The NBC show, which airs in the States on Sunday, will feature a countdown of the most unusual records held.



"It's a huge opportunity for her," says a friend of the London-born star. "There is even talk of her doing things after the Guinness show. It's a dream come true."