Already the holder of 99 caps, the 32-year-old midfielder has his sights set on a century. And his goal could be within reach after England manager Fabio Capello included him in a provisional squad for a friendly match against France Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Becks poised for 100th England cap as he makes provisional team

21 MARCH 2008

David Beckham's cherished dream of reaching his 100th England cap could soon become reality, after team manager Fabio Capello included the midfielder in a provisional 30-man squad for a friendly match against France in Paris on March 26.



The LA Galaxy player will learn on Saturday if he's still in the running when his boss cuts the selection down to 23. Former Real Madrid manager Fabio left the 32-year-old footie ace out of his first match at England's helm on fitness grounds, but is thought to have changed his mind after his assistant was impressed with Becks' performance at an LA Galaxy match last weekend.



"Reaching 100 caps is special," says David of his desire to hit the century mark - an honour held by only four other players. "As a proud Englishman, it's something I've always wanted."