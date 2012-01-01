Jamie Lynn and fiancé become parents with arrival of a daughter

20 JUNE 2008

Britney Spears' little sister Jamie Lynn welcomed her first child on Thursday morning, when she gave birth to her daughter Maddie Briann in Mississippi.



And the 17-year-old actress' famous singer, who has two sons of her own, was on hand to lend her support and experience to the proud new mum and her 19-year-old fiancé Casey Aldridge.



"Everyone is healthy and happy," reveals a representive for the pair.



The couple were joined at the hospital by Jamie's mum Lynne - already grandmother to her pop star daughter's boys Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James. Also on hand were Britney and Jamie's dad and their brother Bryan.